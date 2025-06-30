Canada’s Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime and Diallo advance to second round at Wimbledon

Felix Auger‑Aliassime of Canada returns the ball during the first round men's single match against James Duckworth of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

WIMBLEDON -Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Diallo are moving on to the second round at Wimbledon.

Fernandez cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Great Britain’s Hannah Klugman in her first-round match Monday.

Fernandez, the 29th seed, dominated with 23 winners to 10 for the 16-year-old Klugman, ranked 573rd in the world.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., also converted five of six break point opportunities to win the match in one hour nine minutes. Fernandez has never advanced past the second round at the All England Club.

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime rallied back from two sets to one down to defeat Australia’s James Duckworth 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, hit 69 winners compared to 27 for Duckworth, but the Canadian also committed 54 unforced errors.

The 24-year-old Auger-Aliassime -- a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2021 -- also struck 26 aces and went five for 15 on break point chances in the three-hour 42-minute match.

Diallo, 23, rolled to victory in his Wimbledon main-draw debut, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 over Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

The Montreal native hit seven aces, 30 winners -- to 15 for Altmaier -- and capitalized on six of 12 break points.

Diallo boasts a career-high No. 40 ranking after winning his first ATP title at the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands earlier in June.

Next up, Fernandez is set to take on Germany’s Laura Siegemund in second-round action Wednesday, while Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Diallo will meet the winner of the match between No. 5 seed Taylor Fritz of the U.S. and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France.

Earlier Monday, Carson Branstine saw her Grand Slam debut end with a first-round loss to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, falling 6-1, 7-5.

Branstine, who was born in California but represents Canada through family ties in Toronto, fired seven aces and matched Sabalenka with 17 winners, but the Canadian committed 26 unforced errors and was unable to convert her lone breakpoint chance.

Still, Branstine found her rhythm in the second set, and Sabalenka took notice.

“In the first set, she didn’t serve great, but in the second, most of her serves were 120mph, which is crazy,” Sabalenka said. “I was lucky to break her in one game. Tough match, tough win.”

The 23-year-old Branstine, ranked 194th in the world, earned her spot through last week’s qualifying tournament at the All England Club.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the 27th seed, was set to take on Argentina’s Mariano Navone on Tuesday.