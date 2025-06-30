Leafs, Oilers make big moves ahead of NHL free agency’s opening bell

Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner (16) hits Florida Panthers defenceman Gustav Forsling (42) during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Maple Leafs and Oilers went to work ahead of NHL free agency’s opening bell.

Toronto is reportedly trading pending unrestricted free agent Mitch Marner to Vegas. The winger signed an eight-year, US$96-million contract with Toronto before the deal with the Golden Knights, according to multiple media reports Monday. He would have only been able to sign a seven-year pact if he went to market Tuesday.

Marner’s departure ends a nine-year tenure with the team he cheered for as a kid growing up just north of the city in Thornhill, Ont.

He had four seasons of 90 or more points — including 102 in 2024-25 — playing alongside fellow star forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares. But that production dropped significantly in the playoffs as Toronto won just two of 11 series after drafting Marner with the fourth pick at the 2015 draft.

Marner departs the Leafs after putting up 221 goals and 520 assists for 741 points in 657 games. He added 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 70 playoff games, but scored just once in Games 5, 6 and 7 — a total of 26 contests — in those 11 post-season matchups for Toronto.

Edmonton made splash of its own, reportedly signing pending restricted free agent defenceman Evan Bouchard to a four-year, US$42-million extension.

The blueliner with a booming shot had 14 goals and 53 assists for 67 points in 82 games this past season. Bouchard, who put up a career-high 81 points in 2023-24, has registered 55 goals and 183 assists in 347 regular-season games.

The Oakville, Ont., product has added 20 goals and 61 assists in 75 playoff appearances, with 55 of those points coming during back-to-back runs to the Stanley Cup final the last two springs.

A number of big names are off the free-agent board after Monday’s frenzy. Apart from Marner bolting for Sin City, the Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers have reportedly agreed on long-term deals with forward Brad Marchand and defenceman Aaron Ekblad.

Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers and Vancouver Canucks sniper Brock Boeser remain poised to hit free agency Tuesday.

Other players to watch including Oilers superstar centre Connor McDavid, who has a year left on his current deal, but will be eligible to sign a new contract for the 2026-27 season and beyond.

Edmonton also re-signed winger Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, $1.3-million contract. Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues in November, Kapanen combined for 14 points in 67 regular-season games in 2024-25. The 28-year-old added six more points, including an overtime goal in the second round, across 12 playoff contests.

The Leafs made a couple of other moves Monday, acquiring winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth for a conditional third-round pick at the 2027 and re-signing forward Steven Lorentz on a three-year, $4.05-million pact.

The Ottawa Senators signed goalie Leevi Merilainen to a one-year, $1.05-million contract extension.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.