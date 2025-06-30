Maple Leafs acquire forward Matias Maccelli from Mammoth for conditional pick

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth for a conditional third-round draft pick in 2027 on Monday.
If the Maple Leafs reach the playoffs and Maccelli registers 51 points next season, the pick becomes a second-rounder in 2029.
Maccelli had eight goals and 10 assists in 55 games for Utah last season.
The 24-year-old Finn produced career highs of 17 goals and 57 points in 2023-24.
Maccelli has one year remaining on his contract at a US$3.425-million salary cap hit.
The trade comes a day after the Maple Leafs signed winger Matthew Knies to a six-year extension worth $46.5 million, according to several media reports.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.