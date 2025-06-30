Maple Leafs acquire forward Matias Maccelli from Mammoth for conditional pick

Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Jan. 4, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth for a conditional third-round draft pick in 2027 on Monday.

If the Maple Leafs reach the playoffs and Maccelli registers 51 points next season, the pick becomes a second-rounder in 2029.

Maccelli had eight goals and 10 assists in 55 games for Utah last season.

The 24-year-old Finn produced career highs of 17 goals and 57 points in 2023-24.

Maccelli has one year remaining on his contract at a US$3.425-million salary cap hit.

The trade comes a day after the Maple Leafs signed winger Matthew Knies to a six-year extension worth $46.5 million, according to several media reports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.