Maple Leafs sending Mitch Marner to Golden Knights in sign-and-trade: reports

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner (front centre) is checked as he screens Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

The Maple Leafs are trading Mitch Marner to the Golden Knights, according to multiple media reports.

The talented winger reportedly agreed to an eight-year, US$96-million contract with Toronto ahead of the deal with Vegas on Monday. Marner would have only been able to sign a seven-year contract on the open market had he hit unrestricted free agency Tuesday.

His long-anticipated Leafs departure ties a bow on nine roller-coaster campaigns with the team he cheered for as a kid.

The product of nearby Thornhill, Ont. — arguably the most talented local player to ever don a Toronto jersey — had exceptional regular-season success alongside fellow star forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.

Marner registered four 90-plus point performances, including cracking 100 for the first time in 2024-25.

The playoffs, however, were an entirely different matter.

Marner, who signed a six-year contract extension with Toronto worth more than $65 million in September 2019, became a lightning rod for criticism among a rabid fan base in the game’s biggest media market.

He put up 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 70 post-season contests, but the club made the second round just twice during his tenure.

The Leafs made a couple of other moves Monday, acquiring Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth for a conditional third-round draft pick in 2027 before re-signing fellow forward Steven Lorentz.

If Toronto reaches the playoffs and Maccelli registers 51 points next season, the pick becomes a second-rounder in 2029.

Maccelli had eight goals and 10 assists in 55 games for Utah last season. The 24-year-old Finn produced career highs of 17 goals and 57 points in 2023-24. Maccelli has one year remaining on his contract at a US$3.425-million salary cap hit.

Lorentz, meanwhile, has agreed to a three-year, $4.05-million extension after producing 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 80 games in 2024-25.

Toronto reportedly signed winger Matthew Knies to a six-year extension worth $46.5 million on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.