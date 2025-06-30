Teenage forward Annabelle Chukwu already turning heads with Canada and Notre Dame

Canadian forward Annabelle Chukwu, centre, takes a shot in Canada's 4-1 win over Nicaragua, in this handout photo from the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship in Alajuela, Costa Rica on May 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Just 18, Annabelle Chukwu is already turning heads

The young forward has a Canadian record 39 goals in 42 international youth-level appearances, surpassing the previous Canadian youth record of 27 goals (set by former Canada captain Christine Sinclair) in September at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia.

Sinclair scored her 27 goals in 19 youth international matches from the U-19 to U-21 levels from 2001 to 2002.

On Friday, Chukwu made her senior debut off the bench in the 64th minute of Canada’s 4-1 win over Costa Rica at Toronto’s BMO Field and quickly made her presence felt.

In the 74th minute, she rose above a Costa Rican defender at the far post to head a Jade Rose cross into the path of Vancouver Rise forward Holly Ward, who roofed a right-footed shot for a 2-1 lead.

After scoring four late goals to dispatch No. 43 Costa Rica, the eighth-ranked Canadian women have a far stiffer challenge Wednesday when they take on the top-ranked U.S. in Washington, D.C.

Canada coach Casey Stoney calls Chukwu “incredibly technically gifted” and a striker who is “unplayable at times.”

“Talent like that is quite rare,” she added.

The current call-up is her third from the senior side.

“Every single time, I never know what to expect but I’m just grateful for the opportunity and grateful to learn, develop and grow. Be surrounded by players that I look up to,” said the soft-spoken Chukwu.

Stoney likes what she sees.

“Annabelle’s been great. She’s a very exciting young player,” said the former England captain. “She’s definitely like a rare talent and I think has just got a real special quality. If you’re a fan, you’d pay to come and watch her play.”

Canada defender Jade Rose, a Harvard grad who just signed with England’s Manchester City, says Chukwu is a handful.

“She is an incredibly skilful player,” said Rose. “She is one of those players that surprisingly speeds up when they have the ball at their feet. She can hit some crazy stepovers.

“She is honestly an up-and-coming talent and I’m so grateful to have her in this environment. Not only to challenge me but I’m happy that she’s on our team and not anyone else’s.”

Chukwu, whose twin sister Isabelle has also represented Canada at the under-15 and under-17 level, has been a force at youth level.

On June 6, she led Canada to the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship in Costa Rica, scoring the winning goal in the 122nd minute in a 3-2 win over Mexico after extra time.

Chukwu beat two defenders at the byline and then, from an almost impossible angle, roofed the winner as the clock counted down in stoppage time. It was the fifth goal of the tournament for Chukwu, who plays collegiate soccer at Notre Dame.

Chukwu, who turned 18 in February, is quick to deflect praise on the U-20 triumph.

“Credit to the team. I think we stuck together throughout the whole tournament. We learned, we grew from Game 1 to the end. It was a team effort,” she said."

Chukwu was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team and ACC All-Freshman team in 2024 with Notre Dame despite missing six games due to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia.

She scored three goals and added two assists in 16 appearances for the Irish, including 12 starts.

“I love the school. I love the coaches, the team, the playing style,” she said. “I think I’ve really been able to grow as a player and develop my game there. I’m excited for Year 2

Born in England, Chukwu was nine when her family moved to Ottawa for work. Both parents are of Nigerian origin, although her mother was born in England.

As such, she also has British and Nigerian citizenship. She talked briefly with English soccer officials but says playing for Canada “just felt right,” given that’s where she started playing the game at age 10.

Eight years on, she is trying to stay in the moment when it comes to soccer.

“I’m really not someone who looks too far ahead, but I’d love to play professionally. I’ll see where the game takes me … I’m pretty happy being at school, but I’m not sure what the future holds. I’m open.”

By Neil Davidson.