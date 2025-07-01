Blue Jays recall Leo Jiménez, option Jonatan Clase to Triple-A Buffalo

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Leo Jiménez, right, throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out Tampa Bay Rays' José Caballero (7) at second base during the inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled infielder Leo Jiménez from Triple-A Buffalo and set to be active for the team’s Canada Day game against the New York Yankees.

In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned outfielder Jonatan Clase to Buffalo.

Jiménez had yet to suit up for Toronto this season.

The 24-year-old batted .229 with four home runs and 19 runs batted in in 63 games for the Jays in 2024.

He batted .271 with one RBI in 15 games for Buffalo this season.

Clase has batted .210 with two homers and nine RBIs in 34 games in the majors for Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.