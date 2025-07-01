Hockey insider Bob McKenzie set to retire after 38-year career at TSN

TORONTO — Longtime sportscaster Bob McKenzie is retiring.

The Toronto native made the announcement on Tuesday during TSN’s annual “Free Agent Frenzy” show.

McKenzie joined TSN in 1987, covering the NHL, world junior championship, NHL draft, NHL trade deadline and free agency. He also covered six Olympic Games.

Before joining TSN, McKenzie was the editor-in-chief of The Hockey News for nine years and a hockey columnist for the Toronto Star for six years.

McKenzie became one of the top insiders in hockey circles over the years.

The 68-year-old also won numerous awards, including the Gemini Award for Best Studio Analyst for his work on the “2008 IIHF World Junior Championship: Gold Final” as well as the 2016 Canadian Screen Award for Best Sports Analyst.

“I certainly never set out to be the TSN Hockey Insider. It never occurred to me that I would work in television. All I wanted to be when I grew up was a hockey writer: to have a ‘job’ to watch, write, and talk about the game. You know, tell a few stories and try to capture the spirit of the thing. Mission accomplished, I guess,” he said in a release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.