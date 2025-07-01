Raptors sign first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles to rookie-scale contract

Collin Murray-Boyles poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected ninth by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors signed first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles to a rookie-scale contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The six-foot-seven, 239-pound forward was the ninth overall pick in last week’s NBA draft coming out of the University of South Carolina.

Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 32 games en route to earning an All-Southeastern Conference second-team selection as a sophomore.

He led the SEC in field-goal percentage (.586), scored 20-plus points in 12 games and had nine double-doubles for the Gamecocks.

Toronto also signed guard Chucky Hepburn to a two-way contract Tuesday. Hepburn averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 assists in 34 games as a senior year at the University of Louisville in 2024-25.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound Hepburn was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-ACC first team and all-defensive team honours. He led the ACC in steals per game with 2.4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.