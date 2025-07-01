Springer’s grand slam, seven RBIs lifts Blue Jays to 12-5 win over Yankees and within 1 game of AL East lead

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) hits a grand slam off of New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver during seventh inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — George Springer drove in seven runs with a grand slam, a solo homer and a two-run single to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 12-5 win against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays (47-38) have won three in a row and snatched the first two of the four-game series to move within a game of the American League East Division-leading Yankees (48-37).

Ernie Clement made up for a run-scoring error in the seventh inning with a one-out, run-scoring single in the bottom half. Springer then delighted the Canada Day crowd of 41,129 at Rogers Centre with a grand slam to left-centre field off reliever Luke Weaver.

Springer added a two-run single in the eighth inning and led off the fourth with a solo shot. Five batters later, Andres Gimenez swatted a three-run blast for a 4-2 advantage.

Errors from Clement and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led to a two-run seventh for the Yankees and a 4-4 tie.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman overcame a difficult first inning, surrendering a two-run single up the middle from Jasson Dominguez.

Gausman gave up two runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

New York’s Max Fried went six innings, giving up four runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Blue Jays reliever Braydon Fisher (2-0) notched the win, while Mark Leiter Jr. (4-6), who helped load the bases in the seventh, took the loss.

Takeaways

Yankees: Fried no-hit the Blue Jays through three innings, retiring eight straight after a one-out walk to Springer in the first.

Blue Jays: With Bo Bichette nursing a sore knee, shortstop Leo Jimenez was promoted from triple-A Buffalo. To make room, Jonatan Clase was optioned to Buffalo.

Key Moment

With the visitors in front 2-0, they had runners on second and third base with two out in the fourth inning. But Gausman escaped when Cody Bellinger’s fly to the warning track was snared by centre fielder Miles Straw.

Key Stat

Toronto improved to 17-29 on Canada Day.

Up Next

In the third outing of the four-game set, Toronto’s Jose Berrios (4-3) will face Yankees righty Will Warren (5-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press