Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named American League all-star starter

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a two-run single against the New York Yankees during sixth inning MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Monday, June 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is once again an all-star.

It’s the fifth straight year the Toronto Blue Jays slugger has made the American League all-star team, and the fourth time he’ll be the starting first baseman.

He beat out New York Yankees star Paul Goldschmidt for the top spot, garnering 75 per cent of the vote to take the starting spot at first base.

It’s the second consecutive fan election for Guerrero, and his fourth fan election in five seasons to join Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar and José Bautista as the only Blue Jays with four fan elections.

The 26-year-old Guerrero has hit 12 home runs and 44 runs batted in to go along with a .278 batting average in 84 games this season.

He leads the Jays in runs with 53.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.