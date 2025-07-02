Canada’s Fernandez falls to Germany’s Siegemund in second round at Wimbledon

Leylah Fernandez of Canada returns the ball to Laura Siegemund of Germany in their second round women's singles match during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

WIMBLEDON — Canada’s Leylah Fernandez made an early exit from Wimbledon on Wednesday, falling 6-2, 6-3 in second-round play to unseeded Laura Siegemund of Germany.

The 29th seed from of Laval, Que., struggled on serve, landing just 55 per cent of her first attempts and winning 53 per cent of those points. She also double-faulted four times, failed to hit an ace and couldn’t convert any of her three break-point chances.

It marks Fernandez’s third straight second-round departure at the All England Club.

Siegemund, ranked No. 104 in the world, will next face sixth-seeded Madison Keys of the United States.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, the No. 2 seeds, opened women’s double play with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over China’s Saisai Zheng and Xinyu Wang.

Later Wednesday, Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime was set to face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, while Gabriel Diallo, also of Montreal, was scheduled to take on No. 5 seed Taylor Fritz of the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press