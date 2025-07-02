Former Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar announces retirement after 13 seasons

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar makes the catch on a fly out by Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Kevin Pillar is hanging up his cleats.

The former Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder announced his retirement Wednesday after 13 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Pillar became a Blue Jays fan favourite and earned the “Superman” nickname for routinely making highlight-reel catches to rob opposing teams of home runs.

The 36-year-old from West Hills, Calif., spent seven seasons in Toronto from 2013 to 2019, tallying 44 homers and 231 RBIs in 695 games.

After the Blue Jays traded him to the San Francisco Giants in 2019, Pillar travelled through the majors.

He had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers from 2020 to 2025.

Pillar initially said he would retire after the 2024 season, but ultimately signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers this season. He made the MLB club out of spring training but was designated for assignment May 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.