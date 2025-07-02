Toronto Raptors re-sign veteran guard Garrett Temple

Toronto Raptors' Garrett Temple (17) drives past Charlotte Hornets' Tidjane Salaun (31) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed veteran guard Garrett Temple.

The Raptors announced the move Wednesday, but did not reveal any terms of the deal.

Temple will play his third campaign in Toronto after averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 assists in 28 games last season.

The 39-year-old from Baton Rouge, La., enters his 16th NBA campaign, having previously played for 11 other teams. His longest stint with a single franchise was with the Washington Wizards from 2012 to 2016.

Temple has averaged 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 771 career games.

He is also a vice-president on the National Basketball Players Association executive committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.