Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff headline women’s entry list for National Bank Open in Montreal

MONTREAL — Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff headline a star-studded women’s field for the National Bank Open in Montreal, Tennis Canada announced Thursday.

The world No. 1 and No. 2 are scheduled to take centre stage at IGA Stadium in a field that’s also set to include two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula.

The WTA’s top 68 competitors are poised to compete as part of a 96-player main draw — the largest in the event’s history — as the annual showcase enters its new 12-day format.

Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has posted a 44-8 record so far in 2025, including victories in Miami and Madrid, along with an appearance in the French Open final.

Gauff, who defeated Sabalenka at Roland-Garros for her second Grand Slam win, owns a 31-10 record this season.

There will be at least three Canadians in the main draw, with Leylah Fernandez (No. 38) of Laval, Que., set to make her sixth NBO appearance. Toronto’s Victoria Mboko, who was eliminated in the second round at Wimbledon on Thursday, and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., have both been awarded wild-card berths.

Pegula became the first woman to capture back-to-back NBO titles since Martina Hingis in 2000 when she triumphed in Toronto last summer. The world No. 3 has added titles in Charleston, Austin and Bad Homburg to her resume this season, marking the first time she’s won three tournaments in a single campaign

Iga Swiatek (No. 4), Jasmine Paolini (No. 5), Qinwen Zheng (No. 6), Mirra Andreeva (No. 7), Madison Keys (No. 8), Paula Badosa (No. 9), and Emma Navarro (No. 10) are also scheduled to take part in the Canadian event.

Other notable names include past Canadian champions Elina Svitolina (No. 13) and Belinda Bencic (No. 35), along with three Wimbledon winners — Barbora Krejcikova (No. 16), Marketa Vondrousova (No. 73) and Elena Rybakina (No. 11).

The first NBO under the new format begins with qualifying July 26. Main-draw play runs July 27 through Aug. 7. The top 32 seeds will receive first-round byes and will begin play July 29 or July 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.