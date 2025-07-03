Blue Jays continue ascent, top Yankees to tie for top spot in American League East

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) swings on a strike during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

TORONTO — In 34 days, the Toronto Blue Jays have overcome an eight-game deficit to roar into a tie for the top spot in the American League East.

In their ascension to catch the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays (48-38) have taken the first three outings of a four-game set against the Bronx Bombers (48-38), including a wild 11-9 win on Wednesday.

“It feels great, but the goal is to keep winning,” said Toronto’s 26-year-old slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., named the AL’s starting first baseman for his fifth trip to the All-Star Game.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider added, “I go back to the way that we’ve done it, with guys being out, other guys contributing, and just putting a focus on trying to win every series. We need to continue to do that.”

The Blue Jays began turning around their season in early May, going 32-18 since May 8 for a .640 win percentage. Only the Houston Astros have performed at a better clip with a .680 win percentage in the same stretch.

Since falling eight games behind the Yankees on May 28, Toronto has gone 21-10 in its run to the top for the first time in Schneider’s time at the helm.

“I didn’t think of that,” Schneider said. “But we’ve got another game (Thursday). That’s basically it.”

Chris Bassitt (7-4) will start for Toronto in the series finale, while Clarke Schmidt (4-4) will pitch for the visitors. With the Blue Jays bullpen taxed from the first three games in this series, Bassitt will need to be at his best.

“Yeah, Chris is hydrating right now. He’ll be good for about 140 (pitches),” Schneider joked.

The home side was ahead 7-0 after the first and 8-0 after three innings, only to see the Yankees tie the game 9-9 on a two-run monster shot from Aaron Judge off reliever Yimi Garcia in the eighth inning.

Garcia was making his first appearance after being out with a right shoulder injury since May 22.

Judge smacked his 31st homer, a 440-foot shot into the second deck in left field. After getting on base five times with three walks and two hits on Tuesday, he delivered a single, double, homer and an intentional walk in five plate appearances before 30,985 at Rogers Centre on Wednesday.

With a runner on and one out, did Schneider consider issuing another intentional walk with Cody Bellinger hitting behind Judge.

“That’s why I’ll go to bed at three o’clock instead of two o’clock,” Schneider said. “I got a lot of respect for him.

“You don’t want to bring the go-ahead run up to the plate ... It’s not a perfect science. I’ve (intentionally walked Judge) a lot to him this year and the last couple of years, and I’ll continue to do it if I have to.

“But at the same time, I think walking a guy to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, who’s had a hell of a big league career, Bellinger, I’d be sleeping here tonight if that happened.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.