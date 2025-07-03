Diogo Jota and brother killed when Lamborghini veered off road and burst into flames

28-year-old Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, died in a fiery crash in Spain.

MADRID — Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother were killed in a car accident in Spain when the Lamborghini they were in veered off a road and burst into flames, police said Thursday.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that the 28-year-old Jota and his 25-year-old brother, Andre Silva, were found dead near the northwestern city of Zamora.

Jota’s death comes weeks after he married Rute Cardoso while on vacation from a long season where he helped Liverpool win the Premier League title. On getting married, she wrote in a social media post, “Yes to forever.” He leaves behind him three children, the youngest born last year.

Police were investigating the causes of the accident that occurred past midnight local time. They said there were no other vehicles involved and that the brothers were alone in the car. The bodies were undergoing forensic analysis.

It wasn’t clear who was driving the car. Police were looking into the hypothesis that the accident happened because of a blown tire while they tried to overtake another vehicle.

The crash occurred while Jota and Silva, who is also a Portuguese soccer player, were traveling eastward along an isolated stretch of highway about an hour west of Zamora.

Video images of the aftermath published by Spanish media showed braking tire marks veering off the road toward torn-apart guardrails. The burnt-up car was seen several meters ahead, with some of the vegetation around it destroyed by the fire.

Jota was taking his summer break from soccer after having helped Portugal win the Nations League. That June 8 final against Spain in Munich was his last match.

Liverpool’s players are due back to start training for next season on Monday. But Jota’s participation in the Nations League could have earned him some extra time off before being called back to Liverpool.

Liverpool said the club was “devastated by the tragic passing.”

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Liverpool fans gathered to place flowers and team scarves outside Anfield Stadium to mourn Jota’s passing when news of his death spread.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club.

Jota was a clinical finisher, scoring 65 goals in 182 games for the Reds. His last goal for the club was the winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton in April, which moved the team closer to the league title.

His brother Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Liverpool player Diogo Jota, Thursday July 3, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Liverpool player Diogo Jota, Thursday July 3, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Portugal mourns loss of brothers

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro commented on the “unexpected and tragic” deaths. He said Jota was “an athlete who greatly honored Portugal’s name.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to their family,” he said. “It is a sad day for soccer and for national and international sports.”

Born in Porto in 1996, Jota made his professional debut with Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira.

The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement lamenting the deaths. Federation president Pedro Proenca said Portuguese soccer was “completely devastated.”

“More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community,” Proenca said in the statement.

The Portuguese federation said it has requested a minute of silence before Thursday’s match between Portugal and Spain at the Women’s European Championship being played in Switzerland.

“We lost two champions,” Proenca said. “Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese soccer and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily.”

Sports world reacts

Reaction also started pouring in from across the world, including from non-soccer players such as NBA star Lebron James -- a minority owner at Liverpool -- and tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Jota’s Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo said. “Just now we were together in the national team, just now you had gotten married. My condolences to your family, to your wife and to your children. I wish them all the strength in the world. I know that you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Former club Porto and former teammates lamented the deaths and sent condolences, as did other clubs, federations and leagues.

The Premier League said it was “shocked and devastated.”

“Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time,” it said. “Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.”

UEFA said its thoughts were with relatives, friends and teammates affected “by this heartbreaking loss.” It said a moment of silence will be observed at Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday.

Tales Azzoni And Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain. AP Soccer Writer James Robson contributed to this report.