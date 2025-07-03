Nikolaj Ehlers signs six-year deal with Carolina Hurricanes

Nikolaj Ehlers will be sporting a new jersey for the 2025-26 NHL season.

The Carolina Hurricanes posted on X Thursday afternoon that the team has come to terms with the former Winnipeg Jets forward, signing him to a six-year deal worth $8.5 million a season.

Ehlers spent 10 seasons in Winnipeg, playing in 674 games, tallying 225 goals and 520 points. He was also part of 45 playoff games, adding nine goals and 21 points.

His best season as a Jet was during the 2016-17 season when he had 25 goals and 64 points in 82 games. He was one point off that total this past season, reaching that mark in 13 fewer games.

Ehlers was drafted in the 2014 NHL Draft ninth overall by Winnipeg and finishes his Jets tenure tied for third in points and fourth in goals and assists in franchise history.