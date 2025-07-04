Canada striker Jonathan David signs 5-year deal with Juventus

Lille's Jonathan David runs on the pitch during the Europa Conference League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Lille and Sturm Graz, at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthieu Mirville)

MILAN — Canada forward Jonathan David signed a five-year contract with Juventus on Friday.

After his five-year contract at Lille expired, David joined the record 36-time Italian champion on a free transfer.

The deal is worth 6 million euros (US$7 million) per season, with up to 2 million euros ($2.4 million) in bonuses, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

It’s the first big market move by new Juventus general manager Damien Comolli, who confirmed last month that Igor Tudor will stay on as coach.

Juventus needs firepower up front with Dusan Vlahovic having fallen out of favour and likely to leave the club.

The 25-year-old David scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 matches across all competitions for Lille last season.

David is also Canada’s all-time leading scorer with 36 goals in 67 appearances.

The Associated Press