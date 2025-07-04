Dabrowski and Routliffe reach Wimbledon third round in women’s doubles

New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, left, and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski hug each other after winning the women's doubles final match of the WTA finals against Taylor Townsend of the U.S. and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo)

WIMBLEDON — Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, advanced to the third round of women’s doubles at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3 win Friday over Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez and Russia’s Polina Kudermetova.

The No. 2 seeds converted four of 13 break-point chances and won 78 per cent of their second-serve points.

Dabrowski and Routliffe are looking to add a second Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 U.S. Open. Routliffe, who grew up near Toronto and lives in Montreal, represents her native New Zealand internationally.

The duo also captured the WTA Finals title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last November.

Dabrowski, the lone Canadian still competing at Wimbledon, is also competing in mixed doubles with Croatia’s Nikola Mektic at the All England Club.

They face France’s Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Germany’s Laura Siegemund on Saturday.

