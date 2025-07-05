Blue Jays place Yimi Garcia on 15-day IL, recall Pina from Triple-A Buffalo

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Rio Giancarlo)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-hander Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list due to a left-ankle sprain.

In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled right-hander Robinson Pina from Triple-A Buffalo. Pina will be active for the team’s Saturday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Garcia last played in Toronto’s 11-9 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old relief pitcher has made 22 appearances for the Jays this season.

He has a 3.86 earned-run average, having allowed 13 hits and nine earned runs while striking out 25 batters in 21 innings.

The 26-year-old Pina has only pitched one inning in the majors, with Miami. He was traded to Toronto on June 25.

