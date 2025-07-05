Canada’s Dabrowski, Croatia’s Mektic fall in mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in action their women's doubles semifinal against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

WIMBLEDON — Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic fell 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to American Robert Galloway and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi in second-round mixed doubles tennis action at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Dabrowski and Mektic, the fifth seeds, fired six aces to four double faults and won 61 per cent of their first-serve points.

They also broke on three of their seven opportunities.

Galloway and Sutjiadi had three aces to eight double faults and won 66 per cent first-serve points.

They broke on four of five chances in the one-hour, 43-minute match.

Dabrowski is the lone Canadian left at Wimbledon, and is set to compete in round of 16 women’s doubles action along with New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe on Monday against Hungary’s Fanny Stollar and Russia’s Irina Khromacheva.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2025.