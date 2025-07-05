Djokovic’s daughter steals the show at Wimbledon with her victory dance

Tara, the daughter of Novak Djokovic of Serbia does a dance as she celebrates her father beating Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — Seven-year-old Tara Djokovic wowed Wimbledon with a victory dance after dad’s win Saturday on Centre Court.

Novak Djokovic had just clinched his 100th Wimbledon singles win and was asked during his on-court interview to shed light on the little dance he’s been doing recently.

He said it’s done to a song called “Pump It Up.”

“There’s a song with my kids — look my daughter’s doing it right now,” a smiling Djokovic said as he looked into the crowd. “You want to show it darling?”

The TV camera then panned to Tara, who then showed everyone how it’s done: pump your fists down, then left, right and overhead.

The crowd roared.

“She’s the master. It’s a little tradition we have right now. Hopefully we can keep going so we can keep pumping more in Wimbledon.”