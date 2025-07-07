Dabrowski, Routliffe advance to women’s doubles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, reacts with partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their women's doubles semifinal against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

WIMBLEDON — Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at Wimbledon with a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2) win over Hungary’s Fanny Stollar and Russia’s Irina Khromacheva on Monday.

The No. 2 seeds won 82 per cent of their first-service points, while putting 73 per cent of them in play, to win the match in one hour 48 minutes against the 13th-seeded Stollar and Khromacheva.

Dabrowski and Routliffe reached the final at the All England Club last year, but the 2023 U.S. Open champions fell to Kateřina Siniaková of Czechia and Taylor Townsend of the United States.

Siniaková and Townsend, who advanced to the quarterfinals Sunday, are the top seeds at this year’s tournament.

The 33-year-old Dabrowski also lost in the championship game at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2019 with then-partner Xu Yifan of China.

Dabrowski is the only Canadian remaining at Wimbledon. She and Routliffe will next face No. 8 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens of Belgium for a spot in the semifinal.

