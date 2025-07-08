Argonauts defensive end Andrew Chatfield Jr. leading CFL in sacks

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (centre) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield (94) and Derek Slywka (20) during first half CFL football action in Toronto Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Defensive end Andrew Chatfield Jr. has been a bright light in what’s been a tough start for the Toronto Argonauts.

Chatfield has posted a CFL-leading five sacks for Toronto (1-4), which acquired the 26-year-old Florida native from the Ottawa Redblacks on Feb. 10 for defensive back Craig James.

The six-foot-two, 254-pound Chatfield anchors an Argos defensive front that has recorded a league-high 14 sacks, a commendable accomplishment for a unit that’s minus seven starters from last year’s Grey Cup-winning squad.

Toronto learned about Chatfield through defensive line coach Greg Marshall, who held the same post last season with Ottawa. The recommendation from Marshall, a former all-star CFL defensive lineman and longtime league coach, spoke volumes about a player who had suited up for just one game with the Redblacks.

“I saw it (trade to Toronto) as a big opportunity, to be honest,” said Chatfield. “Coach Marshall is a great coach and I saw a lot of defensive ends had left and I just thought this might be my time to show what I’ve got.

“In Ottawa I came in midseason and they’d already had their guys. Coach Marshall obviously saw something special in me when I came in, he got me over here and it’s been good ever since.”

Toronto also boasted the CFL’s top pass rush last season (48 sacks) with Jake Ceresna (now with Edmonton) and Ralph Holley (Cleveland, NFL) finishing in a five-way tie for the league lead with eight apiece. But the Argos were also second overall in turnovers forced (39), rushing yards allowed (85.1 yards per game), tied for second in fumble recoveries (20), fourth in net offensive yards (361.9) and fifth in offensive points allowed (24.5).

So far this year, Toronto stands tied for seventh in touchdown passes allowed (eight), eighth in offensive points (27.8 per game), turnovers forced (five), interceptions (three), net offensive yards (370.6) and rushing yards (124.8) and last in 30-plus yard plays allowed (13). The Argos are third against the pass (261.4 yards) but that could be attributed to teams being able to run against them.

However, Toronto hasn’t consistently played complimentary football either. The offence is ranked last in net yards (316.6 per game) and seventh in offensive points (22,0) while the Argos special teams are last in average punt return (15.4 yards) and kickoff return (30.9 yards) allowed.

Last week, Hamilton’s Isaiah Wooden Sr. accumulated 259 net return yards in the Ticats’ 51-38 road win over Toronto. He returned four punts for 98 yards and five kickoffs for 161 yards, including an 86-yard TD.

And on June 20, Mario Alford’s 99-yard kickoff return TD with nine seconds remaining rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders past Toronto 39-32 at BMO Field. The Argos are currently on a bye week and will resume their season July 17 visiting Montreal.

In addition to leading Toronto in sacks, Chatfield stands third in tackles (20) behind linebackers Cameron Judge (31 total tackles) and Isaac Darkangelo (23).

“Not really,” Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said regarding whether Chatfield has been a surprise this season. “Greg Marshall had him in Ottawa and was very impressed by him so we got him on our radar, we thought he’d be a good player.

“Obviously the start of the season has been pretty spectacular but we have to keep it up. I think he’s going to be a good player in this league.”

Like many Americans who venture north, Chatfield has had to get used to playing Canadian football, which includes lining up a yard off the line of scrimmage. But Chatfield — who played collegiately at Florida and Oregon State — said the extra space has proved beneficial.

“When I get into my stance, I’m like ‘Wow, this is helping me a bit,’ because I can see more,” he said. “But I don’t think about it, football is football.

“The guy in front of you is the guy in front of you. My main and biggest focus is getting off on the ball, making sure that yard isn’t even close.”

Chatfield also feels his game is ideally suited for Canada.

“I can see in the CFL that pass rushing is a huge need,” he said. “I feel that’s where I can fit because I know I’m a good pass rusher.

“I know that’s where my strength is.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press