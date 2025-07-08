Last Canadian falls at Wimbledon as Dabrowski ousted from women’s doubles competition

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, reacts with partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their women's doubles semifinal in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

LONDON — Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand were eliminated from the Wimbledon women’s doubles tournament Tuesday with a 7-5, 7-6 (4) quarterfinal loss to Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova.

The No. 2 seeds defended just one of the three break points they faced against Belgium’s Mertens and Russia’s Kudermetova.

The eighth-seeded team of Mertens and Kudermetova also out-aced Dabrowski and Routliffe 7-2.

Dabrowski and Routliffe reached the final at the All England Club last year, but the 2023 U.S. Open champions fell to Kateřina Siniaková of Czechia and Taylor Townsend of the United States.

The 33-year-old Dabrowski also lost in the championship game at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2019 with then-partner Xu Yifan of China.

Dabrowski was the only Canadian remaining at Wimbledon. None of the six Canadians in the singles draws advanced past the second round.

