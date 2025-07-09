Alberta golf course fight involving ex-NHLer Tarnasky prompts investigation

New York Rangers forward Nick Tarnasky (43) and Chicago Blackhawks centre Cody Bass (36) fight as linesman Andy McElman looks on during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew A. Nelles)

RED DEER, ALTA. — Red Deer Minor Hockey says it is conducting an internal investigation after a video surfaced showing one of its coaches, former NHL player Nick Tarnasky, involved in a fight at a golf course.

The incident took place recently at Alberta Springs Golf Resort, just outside Red Deer, Alta.

In a video circulating online, Tarnasky is seen arguing with another man before the man rushes toward him. Tarnasky lifts the man and throws him into a pond. After the man gets back on his feet and re-engages, Tarnasky responds with a series of punches — shouting “bang” with each one — before throwing him a second time.

Comments about the pace of play appear to have sparked the confrontation, according to dialogue in the video.

Tarnasky, 40, played 245 NHL games between 2005 and 2010 with Tampa Bay, Nashville and Florida, recording nearly 300 penalty minutes. He later played several seasons in the AHL before moving into coaching.

Red Deer Minor Hockey recently announced he would return as head coach of the U17 AAA North Stars for the 2025-26 season.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media involving a coach with Red Deer Minor Hockey,” the organization said in a statement. “At this time, given that we understand the matter is being reviewed by local policing authorities and we are conducting our own internal investigation into the alleged incident, we will have no further comments.”

Requests for comment have been sent to Red Deer RCMP and Alberta Springs Golf Resort.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.