Toronto Blue Jays fail to tie franchise record 11-game winning streak with 2-1 loss to Chicago White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays have failed to win their 11th game in row, falling short of tying the franchise record for the team’s longest streak.

The Blue Jays lost to the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in Chicago this afternoon.

The White Sox currently have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Despite failing to tie the franchise record—which the team has hit five times before, most recently in 2015—it’s the first time the Jays have recorded 10 wins in a row since 2008, and just the second 10-game streak in franchise history.

