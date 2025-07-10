Raptors sign Alijah Martin, 2nd-round pick from NCAA champion Gators, and add Roddy

Florida's Alijah Martin cuts down the net after Florida beat Houston in the national championship at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors continued to flesh out their roster by signing Alijah Martin and David Roddy, the NBA team announced Thursday.

The Raptors signed Martin, a six-foot-two, 208-pound guard, to a two-way contract after he was selected by the Raptors in the second round (39th overall) in the 2025 NBA draft.

Martin spent last season with the 2025 NCAA-champion Florida Gators, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 30.4 minutes in 38 games (36 starts).

He shot 45.2 per cent from the field, including 35 per cent from three-point range, and reached double figures in 31 contests.

Martin, from Summit, Miss., played four seasons (2020-24) at Florida Atlantic University before transferring to Florida.

As a junior, he earned All-Conference USA honours and helped lead the Owls to a Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Martin is one of just four players in NCAA Division l history to reach the Final Four with two different programs.

Roddy, a six-foot-five, 255-pound forward, averaged 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 12.4 minutes in 33 games (three starts) with Atlanta, Philadelphia and Houston last season.

He shot a career-best .456 (57-125) from the field and scored in double figures six times.

A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Roddy was selected 23rd overall by the 76ers in the 2022 NBA draft before his rights were acquired by Memphis.

He was recently reacquired by Atlanta as part of the seven-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston and was subsequently waived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.