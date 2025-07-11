Veteran Reggie Stubblefield to make first CFL start in over a year for Ticats

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (35) dodges a tackle from Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Dejon Brissett (18) after making an interception during second half CFL Eastern Division final football action in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

HAMILTON — It’s been a long road back for Reggie Stubblefield.

Stubblefield will make his Hamilton debut Saturday night when the Tiger-Cats (2-2) host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-4). The 26-year-old American will start at strongside linebacker in his first CFL game since suffering a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in the Montreal Alouettes 2024 opener — a span of 400 days.

And the five-foot-11, 192-pound Stubblefield was more than aware of exactly how many days he’d been out.

“Yes sir, without a doubt,” he said.

A subdued Stubblefield was the model of calm Friday but said his enthusiasm about being back on the field will shine through Saturday.

“Many people have been asking me that, how I’m feeling,” Stubblefield said. “I’m telling them I’m keeping it all bottled in, focus on what I have to do to lead up to the game.

“Once kickoff starts, it will all show.”

Stubblefield’s long rehab didn’t deter Hamilton, which signed the Lubbock, Texas native to a three-year deal in free agency. Stubblefield had 42 tackles, four special-teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 14 regular-season games with Montreal (2023-24).

He helped Montreal win the ’23 Grey Cup and was named the club’s top rookie. He made 13 starts and registered 38 tackles, three special-teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

“I’m not sure about what to expect,” said Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich. “But I expect him to play really hard, I expect him to bring some juice.”

Stubblefield said patience was key to his rehab, understanding that coming back from the injury was a process. But patience has been the cornerstone of Stubblefield’s football tenure.

He began his college career at Prairie View A&M (2016-2020) before transferring to Kansas State (2021). He started six of the 12 games he played there in his final year of eligibility.

Stubblefield was selected by the DC Defenders in the ’23 XFL draft but was released by the club. Stubblefield signed with Montreal in March 2023 and was among the Alouettes final cuts, only to be re-signed to the practice roster following injuries to the Als’ secondary.

Stubblefield made his CFL debut July 1, 2023, versus Winnipeg.

“When I think about patience I just think about my football journey,” Stubblefield said. “Even understanding my CFL journey, being cut, coming back (to the) practice squad and then a Grey Cup champion.

“The injury taught me about patience, taking one thing a day at a time, focusing on where your feet are at right now and then when you have the moment, those are the moments you want.”

But Stubblefield also worked at being a good teammate, sometimes even holding the downs box or chains when the starting offence and defence practised together.

“There’s just something about him, he wants to be great,” Milanovich said. “There’s an inner drive there that you can’t ignore.

“I remember back in training camp watching him run 40s down the sideline when he wasn’t even practising. He cares, he cares about football, he loves it, I think he loves the locker room. I think his energy is going to be a good thing for us.”

American Jordan Murray also comes off the injured list to start at left tackle for Hamilton. Canadian Johnny Augustine starts at running back with incumbent Greg Bell (ribs) out.

For Ottawa, Canadian Zack Pelehos (foot) returns to start at right tackle in place of American Parker Moorer (practice roster). Ayinde Eley comes off the practice roster to start at weakside linebacker in place of Frankie Griffin (knee).

Stubblefield and Co, face an Ottawa offence led by quarterback Dru Brown, who’s in his second season with the club. Brown has thrown for 300 or more yards eight times with the Redblacks and surpassed 400 yards on four occasions.

Brown completed 31-of-43 passes for 316 yards and two TDs in last week’s 39-33 road loss to Edmonton. In two starts this season, Brown is 65-of-84 passing (77.4 per cent) for 729 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Hamilton has won 11 of the last 13 meetings between the two clubs, including all six played at Hamilton Stadium.

Hamilton’s offence has also scored eight TDs in its last nine trips to the redzone. Last week, Bo Levi Mitchell threw five TD passes — three to Kenny Lawler — in the Ticats’ 51-38 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Mitchell finished 19-of-24 passing for 332 yards while Lawler registered six catches for 207 yards. Isaiah Wooden Sr., accumulated 264 total return yards (four punts for 98 yards, five kickoffs for 166 yards — including 86-yard TD).

The two teams meet again in Ottawa on July 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press