Baseball player, born in Waterloo, picked in first round of MLB draft

Charles Davalan, who was born in Waterloo, Ont. but grew up in Montreal, Que., was selected Sunday in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft.

The 21-year-old outfielder was picked 41st overall by the L. A. Dodgers.

Davalan moved to Florida for his senior year of high school and then headed to Florida Gulf Coast University. He then switched to the University of Arkansas where he played for the Razorbacks.

According to the MLB, Davalan hit .346 with a .994 OPS, had 14 home runs and 60 RBIs with the Razorbacks, and made it to the semifinals of the College World Series. Davalan only struck out 27 times in his 317 appearances at the plate.

His fellow Razorbacks teammates, Zach Root, was also picked up by the Dodgers.

Davalan was ranked the 54th draft prospect ahead of Sunday night’s MLB selection.