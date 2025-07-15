Corey Conners leads Canadian foursome into British Open at Royal Portrush

Canada's Corey Conners plays off the 14th tee during a practice round for the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on July 15, 2025. (Peter Morrison / AP Photo)

PORTRUSH — Four Canadians are in the field for the British Open, which begins Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

World No. 24 Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., headlines the Canadian contingent with Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont.

Conners is in a first-round group with 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, while Pendrith tees off in an early group alongside 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day.

Royal Portrush last hosted The Open in 2019, when Shane Lowry claimed the Claret Jug.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele returns after a final-round 65 clinched a two-shot win at Royal Troon in 2024. Hughes was the top Canadian last year, finishing 2 over for the tournament and tied for 16th.

The tournament offers a purse of US$17 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.