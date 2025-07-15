Rookie Veresuk quickly showing why Ticats drafted him second overall this year

Montreal Alouettes running back Travis Theis (30) is tackled by Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Devin Veresuk (49) during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

HAMILTON — It didn’t take Devin Veresuk long to force the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ hand.

When Hamilton selected the Windsor Lancers linebacker with the second pick of the 2025 CFL draft, it was clearly with the intent that Veresuk would develop into a starter down the line. But the future became a reality just two games into the season when the Ticats made the bold move of releasing veteran American Kyle Wilson and replacing him with the six-foot-two, 240-pound Canadian rookie.

“He’d had a week where it just looked like it clicked and he was becoming very instinctive,” said Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich. “That’s kind of when we decided it was time.

“I mean there’s some mistakes … but he’s very natural, a very good tackler and has the physical skills to chase things down if he does make a mistake. He does little stuff that’s hard to teach and I think he’s going to be a good one.”

Coincidentally, Hamilton (3-2) hasn’t lost since the move. It has reeled off three straight wins to move into a tie with Montreal (3-2) atop the East Division.

Veresuk had a pick-six in his CFL debut and has led the team in tackles in both of his first two games.

“I thought I’d get an opportunity at some point but I didn’t realize how quickly it was going to come,” Veresuk said. “That being said, I had to step up to the plate and show I can do it.

“The guys have definitely helped settle me in, get used to it and into the swing of things but it has been a bit of an adjustment, for sure.”

Wilson, who quickly caught on with the Calgary Stampeders, remains tied with safety Stavros Katsantonis for the Ticats’ team lead in total tackles (23 each). Veresuk is tied with cornerback Jamal Peters for fourth at 21, one behind fellow linebacker Rayshawn Wilborn.

Hamilton will chase a fourth straight win over an East team when it completes its home-and-home series with Ottawa (1-5) on Sunday night at TD Place. The Ticats earned a 23-20 victory Saturday night at Hamilton Stadium.

Veresuk registered 160 total tackles (14 for loss), nine sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick-six in 22 games at Windsor. He also posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.47 seconds at the University of Buffalo’s pro day while also registering 27 reps in the 225-pound bench press, a 4.47-second short shuttle and 7.19-second three-cone drill.

Those results helped land Veresuk an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts rookie mini-camp. He ultimately signed with Hamilton on May 14, two days after the start of its training camp.

It didn’t take Veresuk long to reward the Ticats’ faith in him. He had a team-high nine tackles (eight defensive, one special-teams) and a 36-yard interception return TD in his first CFL start, a 35-17 win over then-unbeaten Montreal on June 27.

Veresuk followed up with eight tackles (one for loss) to lead the defence in Hamilton’s 51-38 victory over Toronto on July 4. Last week versus Ottawa, veteran Reggie Stubblefield registered a team-high seven tackles (one for loss) in his Ticats debut as Veresuk finished with three.

Veresuk admits the last month has been somewhat of a whirlwind but credits Wilborn with helping him through the rough patches. The arrival of Stubblefield -- last week was his first CFL game since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Montreal’s ’24 opener -- has also provided immediate benefits.

“Ray has probably been my top guy; he’s been helping me out,” Veresuk said. “Any time I make a mistake or tend to beat myself up, he has helped pick me up and helped keep my chin up.

“Reggie brings energy, confidence and communication. He talks a lot pre-snap and that helps me quite a bit.”

Predictably, the biggest adjustment Veresuk has faced is the speed of the CFL game.

“It’s professional players that I’m going up against, some of the best football players in the world,” he said. “Also, there’s just how finite the differences are between winning and losing games.

“It really does come down to four, five plays and just being on the better side of those plays. If I prepare during the week, on weekends the game slows down a bit.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press