This is how you enter a draw for the chance to buy FIFA World Cup tickets

TORONTO — Soccer fans looking to take in the 2026 World Cup will be able to apply for FIFA’s first ticket draw starting Sept. 10, soccer’s world governing body announced Tuesday in a release.

FIFA did not say when the draw would take place for the tournament in Canada, the United States and Mexico, but said tickets would be released in phases.

It also did not say if it would use dynamic pricing, as was the case for the Club World Cup, which saw ticket prices fluctuate wildly.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement. “We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place — these will be the most coveted seats in world sport.”

FIFA said ticket releases will continue up to the tournament final on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J., but did not detail how many chances to buy will occur or what the phases will entail.

The organization did encourage fans to register interest on its website (FIFA.com/tickets). A FIFA ID will be required to participate in the draws.

World Cup tickets are already available for Canadians willing to pay a premium through deluxe packages, provided by On Location, FIFA’s official tournament hospitality partner. They start at $2,500 for a single-game package.

Additionally, Canada Soccer is expected to unveil its revamped Canada Red program at the end of July, with membership tiers — ranging from free to $5,000 a year — offering access to a ticket lottery for Canadian matches.

The more expensive the membership, the better the odds of getting a ticket.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off June 11 in Mexico City.

The expanded 48-team competition features 13 games each in Canada and Mexico and the remaining 78 in the U.S.

The 28th-ranked Canadian men will open June 12 at Toronto’s BMO Field before shifting to Vancouver for their remaining group games June 18 and 24 at B.C. Place Stadium.

With a file from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.