2025-26 NHL schedule reveals when Mitch Marner will make his return to Toronto

Newly acquired Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner, left, poses for a photo with his jersey alongside Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon at City National Arena on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will have to wait quite a while to see the return of former hometown player Mitch Marner at Scotiabank Arena.

The NHL released the full schedule for its 2025-26 season on Wednesday, which revealed the Leafs will drop the puck on their season on Oct. 8 at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

As for Marner’s return? That won’t happen until the new year.

The right winger had spent almost 10 years in Toronto before he was sent to the Vegas Golden Knights on an eight-year, $96 million sign-and-trade deal at the start of July.

Fans can watch Marner skate at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since the trade on Jan. 23.

However, he will first face off against his former team in Las Vegas a week earlier on Jan. 15.

The Leafs’ regular season is scheduled to wrap up on Apr. 15 in Ottawa.