CFL reinstates veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon after gambling suspension

Shawn Lemon can resume his CFL career.

The CFL reinstated the veteran defensive lineman with conditions Wednesday. Lemon, 36, was suspended indefinitely April 24, 2024 for wagering on league games in 2021 while a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one game in which he played.

Following an appeal, an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.

“Protecting the integrity of the play on the field is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate players violating the CFL’s match manipulation policy,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. ”Mr. Lemon’s suspension, which was the longest in league history, was necessary and appropriate.

“He has taken full responsibility for his actions. He understands how wagering negatively impacts sports and has re-educated himself on league policy. He is now committed to helping other players learn from his mistake.”

The reinstatement comes with specific conditions. Any future violations of the league’s match manipulation policy will result in a lifetime ban.

Lemon didn’t immediately respond to an interview request Wednesday from The Canadian Press.

Lemon, who’s currently a free agent, is now eligible to sign with any team but won’t be able to play immediately. Lemon must still serve a two-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy following a positive test for the banned substance Phentermine, an appetite suppressant.

Suspended players can’t participate in regular-season or post-season games. It is at the club’s discretion whether to allow players to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, pre-season games, practices or meetings.

Lemon must complete all mandatory league education, including the CFL match manipulation policy and continue participating in counselling sessions he has been attending.

The CFL’s original suspension of Lemon came two weeks following his retirement after helping Montreal defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in the ’23 Grey Cup. Lemon initially signed a one-year deal with the Alouettes in December 2023 to play a 14th CFL campaign.

The league said at the time no evidence indicated games were impacted by Lemon’s wagering and that Stampeders coaches, teammates and team personnel were unaware of his actions.

A week before the CFLs suspension of Lemon, Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors was banned for life from the NBA. An investigation determined he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, bet on league games and limited his time on the court — on at least one occasion — for betting purposes. Earlier, Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto was suspended for the first half of the 2023-24 NHL season — 41 games — for violating the league’s sports wagering rules.

In June, Tucupita Marcano of the San Diego Padres was banned from baseball for life for betting on the sport. Oakland pitcher Michael Kelly and three minor-league players also received one-year suspensions for gambling-related violations.

Lemon appealed his suspension in May, which allowed him to report to Montreal’s training camp and play with the CFL team. He helped the Alouettes open the ’24 season with four straight wins before another arbitrator ruled July 4 to reinstate the league’s original indefinite suspension.

Lemon’s appeal was heard Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. He had continued to practise with the Alouettes but didn’t play in any of their remaining 14 regular-season contests or their East Division final loss to Toronto.

Lemon became a free agent this off-season.

The six-foot-two, 242-pound Lemon is a three-time Grey champion. The native of Charleston, S.C., began his pro career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a practice-roster player in 2011 and has spent time with every CFL team, some on multiple occasions, except Hamilton.

He won other Grey Cup wins were with Calgary (2014) and Toronto (2017).

Lemon also spent time with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers as well as two Arena Football League teams and another in the Indoor Football League.

Lemon has recorded 262 tackles, two special-teams tackles and 102 sacks over his CFL career. He also had three interceptions, 30 forced fumbles and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

He was a CFL all-star in 2022 when he had 14 sacks with Calgary and was the West Division’s top defensive player that season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press