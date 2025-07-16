‘Choking Hazard’: Buffalo Sabres tease Toronto Maple Leafs with wing name

The Maple Leafs lost their series against the Florida Panthers 4-3 (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

Playing into the wing flavour named after their city, the Buffalo Sabres depicted their opponents for this upcoming hockey season as chicken wings. Their photo gallery is almost as spicy as the wings their city is known for.

Toronto’s own Maple Leafs were reminded of their most notorious fault.

Seeing the Leafs referred to as a “Choking Hazard” is sure to ring just a little bit too close to home for Torontonians. Fans were heartbroken again with their team’s most recent performance against the Florida Panthers in round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dallas fans were painfully reminded of Patrik Stefan’s notorious missed goal on an open net with their “No Wing” label.

Dallas Wing Playing for the Dallas Stars, Patrik Stefan missed an open net in 2007 (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

The Los Angeles Kings were faced with a cliché.

LA Kings Wing Avacado Toast with a wing on top (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

It seems that the Sabres see the Kings as a bunch of avocado toast eaters. Avocado toast is eaten outside of LA, of course, but we’re not so sure about throwing a chicken wing into the mix.

The Ottawa Senators were in for a friendly, but rather boring ribbing from the Sabres.

Senators The Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

Getting just plain wings is never fun, and it seems that the Sabres think neither is watching the Senators.

Fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will no doubt appreciate the Sabres choice for the Flyers.

Denim Chicken Charlie Kelly a character from the TV show "Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a fan of Denim Chicken and The Philadelphia Flyers (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

The show’s character Charlie Kelly has a wide-ranging diet, including cat food, but he dreams of Denim Chicken.

St. Louis fans might be blue to see their wing assignment.

St Louis WIngs The St. Louis Blues are named for W.C. Handy's song, "Saint Louis Blues" (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

But can the Sabres be blamed? The blues are what the team is named for after all.

The Vancouver Canucks’ defenceman got a shoutout in their wing design.

Vancouver Canucks WIng Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has two brothers who play for New Jersey Luke and Jack Hughes (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

Quinn Hughes plays for the Vancouver Canucks, while his younger brothers both play for the New Jersey Devils.

In a call back to Don Cherry, known for his extravagant suits and off-the-cuff comments, the Sabres reminded the Carolina Hurricanes not to celebrate too hard.

Carolina Don Cherry Called the Carolina Hurricanes "a bunch of jerks" on Coach's Corner in February 2019 (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

Don Cherry called the Hurricanes “a bunch of jerks” for their postgame celebrations during a February 2019 Coach’s Corner segment.

The Chicago Blackhawks got “Yes Chef” for their wing.

Chicago WIng "The Bear", a hit TV show about a Chicago restaurant features a main character who wears a similar apron to this wing (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

Its a play on the hit TV show “The Bear” which heavily relies on its Chicago setting.

The Detroit Red Wings wing featured a shoutout to Detroit rapper Eminem.

Detroit WIng "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti" are lyrics in Eminem's hit song "Lose Yourself" (Credit: Buffalo Sabres)

“Dom’s Spaghetti” is likely a play on the lyrics of Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself,” one of the rapper’s most prolific songs.

When the Sabres weren’t being cheeky, they played off of the team’s name. Some highlights include the Minnesota Wild’s “Land of 10,000 Wings,” the New York Islanders getting “On The Island,” and the Utah Mammoth “Wooly Wing,” along with “Airplane Wings” for the Winnipeg Jets.