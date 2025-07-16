Edmonton’s Royal Mayfair Golf Club to host CPKC Women’s Open in 2026

Lauren Coughlin hits from the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills, in Erin, Wis., Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson

The CPKC Women’s Open is returning to Edmonton next year.

Royal Mayfair Golf Club was named the host of the 2026 women’s national championship by Golf Canada on Wednesday. Royal Mayfair will hold the only LPGA Tour event in Canada from Aug. 17 to 23.

“We are very pleased to confirm that the CPKC Women’s Open will return to the Royal Mayfair Golf Club in 2026,” said Golf Canada chief operating officer Garrett Ball. “Edmonton is a passionate golf community and Royal Mayfair is an outstanding venue to challenge the world’s best players.”

It will be the third time Royal Mayfair has hosted the event and first since LPGA Tour star and three-time Women’s Open champion Lydia Ko won in 2013. Ko won back-to-back events as an amateur in 2012 and 2013 and would go on to win her third Canadian title in 2015.

Royal Mayfair also hosted the championship in 2007, an event won by LPGA Tour legend Lorena Ochoa.

The club celebrated its centennial in 2022 and is one of 17 clubs to have hosted both the women’s and men’s national open championship. In 2023, Royal Mayfair completed an extensive clubhouse renovation with modern amenities for a premier member and championship experience.

“We look forward to once again welcoming the many golf enthusiasts from within our city, surrounding communities and across the province to one of Canada’s premier sporting events,” Royal Mayfair Golf Club president Daniel Kickham said.

Since 2014, CPKC has raised more than C$23 million for pediatric heart health in the communities that have hosted the CPKC Women’s Open through the company’s tournament sponsorship and the CPKC Has Heart program. The CPKC Has Heart community partner in Edmonton will be announced in early 2026.

Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont., is hosting this year’s Women’s Open Aug. 18-24.

MacKids, the arm of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation dedicated to fundraising for McMaster Children’s Hospital, has been selected as host charity for this year’s event with Trillium Health Partners serving as a community beneficiary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.