Ottawa dubbed ‘plain’ as NHL team assigns teams a chicken wing flavour

The Buffalo Sabres gave Ottawa the ‘plain’ wing flavour as part of a tee-up for the NHL schedule release on Wednesday. (Buffalo Sabres/X)

The City of Ottawa is lacking a little flavour, according to an NHL team.

The Buffalo Sabres released photos of their 2025-26 season opponents as chicken wings Tuesday night, ahead of the release of the NHL schedule on Wednesday.

The flavour for the Ottawa Senators is “plain.” The photo posted on social media showed a plain wing sitting on a plate.

Ottawa already has several nicknames, including Bytown, the self-proclaimed “Shawarma Capital of Canada,” and it has been referred to as the “town that fun forgot.”

The Senators-Sabres rivalry has been tame the last few years after meeting in the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2006 and 2007. In 2007, the Senators beat the Sabres to win the Eastern Conference Championship and advance to the Stanley Cup finals.

Each of the NHL’s other 31 teams received their own wing flavour from the Sabres.

The Montreal Canadiens flavour is “Steame,” with the wing wrapped in a hot dog bun. The Toronto Maple Leafs flavour is “choking hazard,” while the Edmonton Oilers flavour is “Oil Slick” with the wing covered in a dark substance.

The defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers received the “Rat” flavour, with the wing decorated to look like a rat.