Maple Leafs acquire forward Dakota Joshua from Canucks for 2028 fourth-round pick

Vancouver Canucks' Dakota Joshua (81) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Thursday.

In exchange, the Canucks receive a 2028 fourth-round draft pick.

Joshua had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 57 games with Vancouver in 2024-25.

The 29-year-old made his season debut on Nov. 14 after working his way back from treatment for testicular cancer last year.

The diagnosis came after a career year that saw Joshua score 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games in 2023-24. He added four goals and four assists in 13 post-season games.

The Canucks rewarded him with a four-year, US$13-million contract extension at the end of June 2024. Joshua underwent surgery in early September before making his return to competition.

“Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto.”

The Dearborn, Mich., native has 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 241 career regular-season NHL games split between Vancouver and St. Louis.

The six-foot-three, 206-pound centre was chosen by Toronto in the fifth round (128th overall) in the 2014 NHL draft.

Toronto traded Joshua to St. Louis for future considerations in July 2019 and he made his NHL debut with the Blues in 2020-21.

He signed with the Canucks in free agency in July 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press