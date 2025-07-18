Canada’s Denis Shapovalov posts 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate

Denis Shapovalov of Canada hits a return to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain during a semifinal match at the Mexican Open tennis in Acapulco, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

LOS CABOS — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov reached the semifinals at the Mifel Tennis Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., needed one hour 17 minutes to complete the victory.

He had a 10-2 edge in aces and converted all four of his break-point opportunities.

Shapovalov will next play the winner of an all-Australian quarterfinal between Adam Walton and James Duckworth.

