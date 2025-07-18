Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde signs with Paris Saint-Germain until 2028

Canada's Florianne Jourde celebrates her side's opening goal during a U-20 Women's World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Spain in Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

PARIS — Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain’s women’s team until the end of June 2028.

Jourde previously played with AS Monteuil de Laval in Canada before she joined USC Trojans in the United States.

The 20-year-old from Montreal featured at two U20 World Cups with Canada.

“Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a dream come true,” she said. ”It’s an incredible opportunity to progress alongside talented players and to contribute to the Club’s ambitions. I can’t wait to start this new adventure and give my all for the Parisian fans.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Associated Press