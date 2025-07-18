Jaroslav Halak announces retirement from NHL after 17 seasons

New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) stands in goal during a face-off in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak officially announced his retirement from the NHL after 17 seasons on Friday, more than two years removed from his last game.

Halak, 40, last played a game on April 13, 2023, with the New York Rangers. He then spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes early in the 2023-24 season on a professional tryout but was released before competing in a game.

“Last year I completed summer training ... but when nothing came of it, I told myself it was pointless. After that I didn’t even try anymore,” Halak told Slovakia’s Dennik Sport, per a translation. “I’m officially ending my career. I would like to thank my family, friends, fans and especially my wife Petra, who has been by my side my entire career.”

A two-time William M. Jennings Trophy Award winner as the goalie on the team that allowed the fewest goals in a season, Halak posted a 295-189-69 record with 53 shutouts, a 2.50 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 581 career games (555 starts). He has played with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Rangers.

“It’s been two years and I’ve come to terms with not reaching 300 (wins),” Halak said. “Looking back on my career, it’s been a good one. It would have been nicer with 300 wins, but I’ll be happy with 295.”

Halak also played for his native Slovakia at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014 and guided Team Europe to the championship game at the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

Field Level Media via Reuters