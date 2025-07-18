Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto begins today at Exhibition Place

Winner Colton Herta (26) of the United States drives during the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy in Toronto on Sunday, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

TORONTO — The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto kicks off with a full day of practices and qualifying this morning.

Headlined by an IndyCar Series race on Sunday, there’s a total of nine races from several series and a variety of automobile classes over the weekend.

All of the races will take place around a street course that goes through Exhibition Place, along Lake Shore Boulevard, and then loops back through the fairgrounds in downtown Toronto.

Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco is the lone Canadian in the IndyCar field.

Colton Herta of the United States is the returning champion.

Admission is free today but fans are encouraged to make a donation to Make-A-Wish Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press