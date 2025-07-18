Pogačar crushes rivals in brutal uphill time trial, solidifies Tour de France lead

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates winning the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, in Peyragudes, France, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PEYRAGUDES, France — Tadej Pogačar delivered another crushing defeat to his Tour de France rivals, dominating an uphill time trial and killing off any remaining suspense while reinforcing his grip on the yellow jersey on Friday.

The brutal effort in the Pyrenees mountains was all about strength and stamina. It was just a painful experience offering no respite after already 12 gruelling stages of racing. Riders first covered 2.9 km (1.8-mile) to reach the bottom of the climb to Peyragudes, a daunting 8-kilometer (5-mile) ramp with a steep gradient.

On that brutal terrain, Pogačar reigned supreme, increasing his lead in the general classification to more than four minutes.

It was Pogačar’s 21st stage win at cycling’s biggest race.

Setting off last from the starting ramp, the three-time Tour champion was faster than everyone else on the flat section, putting five seconds into time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel, with Jonas Vingegard eight seconds off the pace through the first time check.

Pogačar was even better as soon as the road started to climb and crossed the finish line at Peyragudes with a lead of 36 seconds over Vingegaard. Primoz Roglic was third, 1 minute and 20 seconds off the pace.

Evenepoel cracked in the climb and was overtaken by Vingegaard, who had started his effort two minutes after his Belgian rival.

Pogačar, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader, had cemented his grip on the race during Thursday’s first big mountain stage on the slopes of Hautacam, where he destroyed the field to take the stage win and reclaim the yellow jersey.

Overall, Pogačar has a 4:07 lead over Vingegaard. He has been in a dominant form since the start of the season and, barring an accident, his current form leaves little doubt about who will be wearing the yellow jersey when the race finishes in Paris on July 27.

Evenepoel salvaged his third place overall, 7:24 behind the race leader, but is now under the threat of Florian Lipowitz, who is lagging just six seconds further back in fourth place.

After taking a beating in Hautacam, Vingegaard conceded more time to Pogacar but reassured himself by limiting his losses in the time trial. Most of the riders used road bikes, but Vingegaard opted for a time trial machine and used an aerodynamically designed helmet.

Saturday’s stage

The peloton faces another day of suffering during Saturday’s Stage 14, which runs from Pau to Luchon-Superbagnères. It features four major climbs, including the final ascent to the ski resort of Superbagnères, which is more than 12 kilometres long.

The Associated Press