Toronto’s average temperature rising fastest among MLB cities

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, is doused by teammates after they defeated the New York Yankees in Toronto on Thursday, July 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

A recent study has found that Toronto’s average temperature has risen the most among all Major League Baseball cities during the season over the past 40 years.

Toronto’s average temperature has gone up 3 degrees Celsius when the Blue Jays are in season.

The Blue Jays were atop the analysis done by United States-based science non-profit Climate Central.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, based in Phoenix, were second on the list with a 2.8 C rise.

The average temperatures across all of MLB’s cities have gone up about 1.7 degrees since 1970, according to the study.

The Blue Jays open a six-game homestand tonight when they welcome the San Francisco Giants.

Climate Central says Earth is already at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming due to climate change and burning fossil fuels. Canada is warming at a rate twice the global mean average, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press