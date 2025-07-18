With all-star break complete, first-place Toronto Blue Jays set to welcome Giants

TORONTO — After a strong performance over the first half of the season, the first-place Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to pick up where they left off now that the all-star break is complete.

Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays tonight as Toronto welcomes the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Giants plan to counter with fellow right-hander Justin Verlander.

At 55-41, Toronto starts the day with a two-game lead on the New York Yankees in the American League East division standings.

The Blue Jays are set to host the Yankees for a three-game set next week before heading to Detroit for a four-game series against the Central Division-leading Tigers.

Toronto has won 13 of its last 17 games and 29 of its last 42.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press