Bassitt lifts Blue Jays to 4-0 win over Giants in return from all-star break

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) works against the San Francisco Giants during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, July 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Bolstered by a four-run second, Chris Bassitt pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a series-opening 4-0 win against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The American League East-leading Blue Jays (56-41) halted a two-game losing streak and handed the Giants (52-46) their third straight loss before 41,339.

Bassitt (10-4) became the eighth pitcher in Major League Baseball to reach 10 wins in 2025. In his 97-pitch effort, he yielded 10 hits but didn’t walk a visitor and struck out five.

The Blue Jays sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning. Joey Loperfido put his team on the board first with a run-scoring double down the right-field line.

Will Wagner then knocked in two more with a double, and Nathan Lukes scored Wagner with a single to right.

George Springer led the Blue Jays’ 10-hit attack with three singles, followed by two hits apiece from Alejandro Kirk and Loperfido.

Justin Verlander (0-8) lasted only 66 pitches and 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

This was the 42-year-old righty’s first visit to Rogers Centre since he was with the Houston Astros and tossed his second no-hitter in Toronto on Sept. 1, 2019.

Takeaways

Giants: Third-baseman Matt Chapman performed in his first game in Toronto after departing as a free agent from the Blue Jays two years ago.

Blue Jays: There was a moment of silence before the game to honour former pitcher Jim Clancy, who passed away at 69 on July 12. He ranks second in club history in starts (381), innings pitched (2,517) and complete games (74).

Key moment

After giving up a leadoff double to right-centre to Rafael Devers in the sixth inning, Bassitt recorded three straight outs to preserve his shutout.

Key stat

At 33-16, the Blue Jays have the best home record in the American League.

Up next

Lefty Eric Lauer (4-2) will face Giants righty Logan Webb (9-6) in the middle game of the three-game set. Webb pitched a scoreless third inning for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press