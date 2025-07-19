Northern Super League’s inaugural final to take place at Toronto’s BMO Field

AFC Toronto midfielder Victoria Pickett (94) and midfielder Aoi Kizaki (13) greet fans after Northern Super League soccer action against Montreal Roses FC in Toronto on Saturday, April 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

TORONTO — The Northern Super League’s inaugural final will be played at Toronto’s BMO Field on Nov. 15, the league announced Friday at halftime of a match between Montreal Roses FC and AFC Toronto.

The long-awaited Canadian women’s professional soccer league kicked off a 25-game regular season in April with six founding franchises: Montreal, Toronto, Calgary Wild FC, Halifax Tides FC, Ottawa Rapid FC and Vancouver Rise FC.

The regular season’s top four teams advance to a home-and-away semifinal series. The two clubs with the highest aggregate scores advance to the championship.

Toronto hosted Montreal in its first fixture on April 19 at BMO Field, the 30,000-capacity home of Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. The club has otherwise played its regular-season matches at York Lions Stadium.

BMO Field will also host six games at next summer’s FIFA World Cup.

Before Friday’s action, Toronto (8-3-1) topped the NSL standings with 25 points, seven more than second-place Montreal (5-3-3) with one additional game played.

Ottawa (4-4-2) and Calgary (4-5-2) rounded out the top four with 14 points apiece, while Vancouver (3-5-3) and Halifax (3-7-1) ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Tickets for the final go on public sale in early September. The game will also be broadcast nationally on CBC, TSN and RDS in French.

“This moment is for the players, coaches and clubs who have given everything to build this league from the ground up — the long days, the early mornings, and the sacrifices they’ve made, all with one goal in mind: to win the NSL Final,” NSL founder and chief growth officer Diana Matheson said in a statement.

“The Final is our chance to celebrate everything they’ve accomplished and to show the world what our athletes are truly capable of. It will be a historic moment — but also the start of something even bigger. We can’t wait to share it with Canadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.