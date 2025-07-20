Shapovalov reels in Mifel Tennis Open men’s singles title with straight-sets victory

Denis Shapovalov of Canada defeated seventh-seeded American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-2 to win the ATP 250 event at the Cabo Sports Complex on Saturday, July 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP file photo, Eduardo Verdugo

LOS CABOS — The tropical area at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula is best known for its beaches, resorts and sport fishing.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., reeled in a big catch of his own Saturday night with a 71-minute victory in the men’s singles final of the Mifel Tennis Open.

Shapovalov defeated seventh-seeded American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-2 to win the ATP 250 hard-court event at the Cabo Sports Complex. The first set took only 35 minutes to complete.

Shapovalov led most categories in the final. He had six aces, won 20 points while receiving, won three games in a row, and won nine service games. He had one less unforced error than his opponent (23-22).

Kovacevic had two aces, two double faults, and won six service games.

The 26-year-old Shapovalov won the Dallas Open in February, and now has three career ATP titles. He advanced to Saturday’s championship match with a 6-2, 6-2 semifinal victory over Australian Adam Walton.

Kovacevic upset the top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Shapovalov will be one of the featured Canadians at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto, which gets underway on Saturday, July 26.