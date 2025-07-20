Unsung heroes, batting depth step up for Blue Jays in 6-3 win over Giants

Toronto Blue Jays third base Ernie Clement (22) is safe a home plate during sixth inning MLB action against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto on Saturday, July 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays may have star power, but they’ve had contributions from unsung heroes this season.

That happened Saturday afternoon when Toronto’s 7-8-9 hitters accounted for all six runs and went a collective 5-for-10 in the team’s 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Rogers Centre.

Second baseman Ernie Clement finished with an RBI. Third baseman Will Wagner hit a two-run double. And catcher Tyler Heineman had one of the best games of his career, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning to finish 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider credits his club’s hitting coaches for this lower-lineup success.

“It starts with Pop, and Lou and Hunter,” said Schneider of Toronto’s hitting staff.

“And really diving into what these guys are good at and how they are going to get pitched and having a plan. And then it’s the guys buying into that plan and sticking with it. It’s not easy to do when you don’t play every day and you’re hitting 7-8-9.

“The tendency is to chase results and the guys aren’t doing that.”

The Blue Jays got contributions from more than their batting depth Saturday.

Starter Eric Lauer picked up his fifth win of the season while allowing two runs and no walks in six innings of work. Lauer also struck out seven batters.

Signed to a minor-league deal Dec. 13, 2024, after he was cut by the KBO’s Kia Tigers, Lauer has been a strong addition to the Blue Jays’ rotation in 2025.

The left-hander has a 2.80 earned-run average and a 1.04 walks plus hits per inning pitched in eight starts for the Blue Jays this season.

“One, probably,” said Clement of where Lauer would rank among Toronto’s unsung heroes.

“What he’s been able to do and come in and just give us a chance to win every game. It’s invaluable. So, tip of the cap to him. He’s probably been our unsung MVP so far.”

Schneider says Lauer’s demeanour hasn’t changed as his quality starts increased.

“That’s one of the things I love about him,” Scheider said of Lauer post-game.

“He’s kind of a flat-liner…Not getting too high or too low, and kind of doing what everyone’s doing, where you go out and do what we ask of you and you move on to the next time you go out there.”

Accustomed to a long relief role as well as a starter this season, Lauer believes the latter is where has earned the right to be.

“I’m just trying to make sure that I stick in the rotation, honestly” Lauer said. “That’s what I want to do, and that’s where I think I can help the team best.”

With Bowden Francis still on the injured list with a shoulder impingement, the Blue Jays need Lauer in the rotation moving forward.

Toronto will attempt to sweep the three-game homestand against the Giants on Sunday before hosting the New York Yankees in a three-game set starting Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.

Mike Stephens, The Canadian Press